Readers rant about loud music at Seattle Center, rave for broadcast of McCain funeral
RANT To Seattle Center for hosting events that use speakers that vibrate the floors and shake the windows of those of us who live nearby. It’s one thing to have festivals and evenings with music, but this is too much. The community of homes surrounding the Center has grown. Maybe it’s time to reevaluate what makes a good neighbor.
RAVE To CBS and KIRO TV for televising Senator John McCain’s funeral.
