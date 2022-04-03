RAVE to the No. 12 bus driver and his passenger for the ride and directions to Virginia Mason on a recent rainy Wednesday afternoon. Friendly and courteous help was so appreciated on our first visit.

RAVE to the kind older lady on the bus who, upon hearing a young guy who had just boarded looking for directions to the DMV, switched seats to help him find his way. Rave to the lady on another bus who wanted to help a man who boarded on a wheelchair, but said she couldn’t “for the first time in her life,” as she was with a walker. They both reaffirmed that Seattle kindness is still around.

RANT to my local grocery store, who only stocks one kind of pesto, and it is incredibly terrible. The pesto is bland, extremely dry and when you put it into the fridge, it goes bad within a couple of days.

RANT to some of the music these days in which the lyrics contain quite a bit of profanity. I don’t recall hearing that kind of stuff in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

RAVE to the ferry worker recently on the Seattle-Southworth run. My electric car’s key decided not to be detected, but he knew exactly what to do to make it work and lickety split I was no longer holding up the huge line to get off.

RANT to all the people sending unsolicited offers to buy our home; if we wanted to sell we would put it up for sale. Double rant because so far, ALL of them have been addressed to my husband only, despite the fact that we are legally on record as co-owners of our home! When I see my name has not been included as the property owner, it is tossed immediately in the recycle bin. If these prospective buyers/real estate agents want to be taken seriously, I strongly advise they address their solicitations to all legal owners of a property, not just the male name on file!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to King County for granting my 101-year-old mom an exemption from jury duty. Rant for asking her two years in a row.

RAVE to the Uber driver Manmohan! He found our bottle of wine in the back seat of his car after I mistakenly left it there. Twenty minutes later, we saw him with the Il Terrazzo Carmine manager looking for us to return the wine! What an act of kindness!

RAVE to the tween/teen girls hosting a homemade bake sale in the Lakewood Seward Park neighborhood, fundraising for Ukraine. An amazing display of humanity, love and support!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to my diligent neighbors who, under orders from the city, kept the street clear of parked cars the last three weeks for work the Seattle Department of Transportation said would be done. Rant to SDOT for doing nothing more than spray paint marks on the roadway during those three weeks.

RAVE to the Washington State Patrol officer who assisted our granddaughter and friend. They were driving to the SAT and were involved in a minor crash. The officer quickly gathered the necessary information and then followed them to the testing site to explain why they were (only minutes) late. They will remember this kind gesture forever.