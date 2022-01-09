RANT AND RAVE Rave to the handful of folks who shoveled and maintained a pathway on their sidewalk throughout these snowy and ice-cold days. Rant to the majority of folks who ignored the snow and ice and the challenge of walking on slippery and dangerous sidewalks. Please do your civic duty and keep your sidewalk(s) clear of snow, ice, etc.

RAVE to all the people working so hard to clear snow from the streets and keep them safe for drivers. The Seattle Department of Transportation has had many crews working 12-hour shifts while the rest of us have been home enjoying the holidays and playing in the snow. These hardworking women and men have missed holidays with their families and have spent long hours working to keep the public safe. Thanks SDOT, Washington State Department of Transportation and all the small cities working hard to make our major roads passable.

RANT to Public Health – Seattle & King County for the handling of coronavirus testing sites during the holiday. Yes, it’s cold out there, yes, it’s the holidays, but if you want to get this virus under control you have to quit changing the rules. Are you open by appointment only? Or taking walk-ins? It seems to change by the hour. We can’t keep up. Good grief!

RAVE to the couple with their infant who stopped to help me when I slipped and fell on the ice across the street from the Seattle Aquarium. I had been knocked unconscious. They covered me with the infant’s blanket (Dad did put his coat on the infant) and stayed with my wife until Medic One arrived and did not leave until the medics had assessed me and made sure I was going to be OK. I think I thanked them but wanted them to know how amazing they are. Head is OK but my back is a little sore. Thank you!

RAVE to the checker at the Kirkland Costco last week! When she asked why my friend was purchasing such gigantic amounts of tortellini, sausage and marinara, my friend replied that we buy that much every month to cook dinner for The Sophia Way homeless shelters. The lovely checker took out her own credit card and paid $50 toward our ingredients. Heartwarming!

RAVE On New Year’s Eve I went to the UW Medical Center – Northwest emergency room with a broken leg from a sledding accident. I was in intense pain and could barely keep it together. The ER was pretty busy and there weren’t many rooms available. A nice couple that I chatted with insisted to the nurses that I be seen next before them. That was so thoughtful of you and because of your generosity I was able to be treated quickly. Thank you also to the Northwest hospital staff who were so kind with me at every step.