Readers rant about loss of the Showbox, rave about Mr. Puppy

RANT I’ve never been to the Showbox, but it’s a part of “old Seattle” that should be saved. We have too many highrises downtown already, and the Mayor and City Council need to stop this deal to add another one.

RAVE To Mr. Puppy, our elderly Cocker Spaniel who passed on a few days ago. He brought us so much joy and made our lives brighter since the day we rescued him from Seattle Humane Society 12 years ago. Even though the past few months were filled with surgeries, cone-wearing, medications and challenges, he always maintained his spirit and zest for life and was a trooper and fighter until the end. He was loved and will be missed, and will be forever in our hearts.