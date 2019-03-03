Readers rant about puppy at dog park, no post office, job applicants, parents against vaccinations, iPads in school; rave about volunteers, umbrellas, restoring power, first aid after accident

RANT To iPads that are used as “educational” tools in school. While it can occasionally provide a more “efficient” education, it’s also a major distraction. As a seventh-grade student myself, I’ve seen students hack or loophole around the school firewall meant to prevent students from accessing chat rooms, social media, online games, etc. Students watch YouTube videos or play video games in class, unbeknown to a majority of teachers. I think it’s a complete diversion in the classroom, and all the work on iPads can (and should!) be transported onto good old-fashioned paper!

RANT To the young couple who brought their tiny, 7-week-old puppy to the local dog park. Even after a gentle warning of the health hazards for an unvaccinated puppy being exposed to so many strange dogs, they remained, only to have the terrified puppy trampled, screaming, by larger dogs. What were they thinking?

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the young man who rendered first aid and CPR to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in Maple Valley. Sadly, his efforts were unsuccessful and the woman died at the scene. Still, he’s a hero. Rant to transportation officials for approving bus stops at intersections with turn lanes, without marked crosswalks and lacking streetlights. Perhaps in these neighborhoods speeds should be reduced below the posted 45 mph.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the super hardworking people who work to restore power after outages. Rant to the lack of an effective maintenance program to keep trees away from power lines.

RANT To all those who are anti-vaccinations: If you don’t want to have a safe, healthy child and community, please home-school your kid(s) and stop endangering the rest.

RANT To employers who advertise a job, accept applications, grant interviews, then never get back to anyone except the person hired. It’s on all of us to make our world a kinder place. Company time wouldn’t be misspent on a call or email to each applicant saying, “The position has been filled, but your interest and time were appreciated, and we wish you good luck in your job search.”

RAVE To the overlooked elegance and grand utility of the lowly umbrella. Some Seattleites may scoff at its significance, but I dryly celebrate the safe harbor offered by this low-tech, genius invention.

RANT That the entire Zip code of 98122 (aka the Central Area) no longer has a U.S. post office. There was one for decades on 23rd and Union and now we have nothing, while neighborhood density has increased. I’ve addressed my concerns to my City Council person and my U.S. representative but to no avail.

RAVE To all those who volunteer: theater ushers; people who build and maintain trails; library, school, and food-bank helpers; hospice volunteers; committee members; the list goes on. Life wouldn’t be the same without their efforts.