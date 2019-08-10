RAVE to every person who understands we are all in this together. Who take a deep breath before responding. Who think first before they act. For all the souls who move with grace in difficult situations, and especially to those who choose to be kind. There are many things in life we will never be and many things we will never accomplish, but we can always choose to be kind.

RANT to my noisy, rude neighbors who gather outside and have no respect to their neighbors. I can’t sit outside and enjoy my patio on these hot evenings thanks to your inconsideration.