RAVE to Seattle Parks and Recreation for trying to create a no-wheels policy around Green Lake. Most users comply. Most users see the four or five big overhead signs that clearly state no wheels in writing and graphically. However, several very fast-moving people on Rollerblades moving in and out of slow-moving pedestrians disregard the signs and feel entitled to speed through the crowds. As my husband and I encircled the lake several times he was almost hit twice by these marauders. Signage on the path is old and confusing and could and should be corrected; it refers to older times when wheeled access was allowed. A gallon of paint and a stencil would remedy this situation.

RANT to a lack of seating. It is our family tradition to attend the Elliott Bay Pipe Band concert at the Ballard Locks on Father’s Day. Imagine our disappointment this afternoon to find no folding chairs for the audience, as have been provided by the Corps of Engineers for the past many years. As a consequence, the audience was just a fraction of what it has been in the past. It was especially difficult for the elderly in the audience who had difficulty getting down on the ground, and then getting up again at the end of the concert. But the band was magnificent as always.

RAVE to the fellow downtown commuter walking down the street whistling beautifully recently. What a lovely reminder of the joys of life.

RANT to the planning authorities who thought it was acceptable to site Costco, Home Depot and 500 apartments across the street from Alderwood mall. The area has become a traffic nightmare already, and the apartments aren’t even fully finished and occupied. I will take my family’s business to less congested areas.

RAVE to King County Parks for doing their best to maintain our public walking and biking trails. Specifically, thank you for recent repairs made on the Burke-Gilman Trail between Kenmore and Lake Forest Park. The contractor removed sections of the trail which had been raised by tree roots and which made for a bumpy ride and were a hazard to walkers. Completed in two or three days. Well done!

RANT to people who use this column to post a rant AND a rave. Pick a side, people!

Advertising

RAVE to the Space Needle for restoring the color back to the saucer top, the way the designer intended it. It should stay like this always.

RANT to the Bothell homeowners association newsletter that included the following call to action: “Most of the older trees have gotten very large [and] need to be removed and replaced with new trees, especially because they are destroying the sidewalks.” I can pretty much guarantee that the new housing developments surrounding us would give their eye teeth for large trees. And then there’s the impact climate change of removing healthy trees … but how lovely to have pristine sidewalks.

RAVE to a helpful veterinary clinic. When my wife and I got separated at a local Walmart, I tried catching a cab home but didn’t have a phone; neither did my wife. I went to a Covington veterinarian and they were nice enough to place a call twice and let me wait in their lobby for the cab that never came. Eventually I got in touch with my wife who picked me up there. To show my appreciation, I paid the bill for dog food for a customer since I knew if I offered something comparable to the staff they would refuse it.