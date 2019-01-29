Readers rant about risky driving in I-5 Tacoma construction zone, rave about help for federal employees during shutdown

RANT Taking a risk is the name of the game in driving through the I-5 construction zone in Tacoma. Why is the speed limit 50? It should be 35 or 40. Why can’t the construction zone be a “no-passing” zone? Why are trucks not restricted to one lane through the zone? Doing one or more of these things would help.

RAVE As a Federal employee, I was humbled and amazed at the support from Seattle businesses during the government shutdown. Raves in particular to the Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, and Seattle Art Museum for providing opportunities for a momentary escape from the stress.