RANT to everything that makes Montlake Blvd. and the Montlake Bridge a driving nightmare for many hours every day of the week.

RAVE to SeaTac Airport! My lost cellphone was turned in to SeaTac Lost and Found. I was reunited with it within 30 frantic minutes, orchestrated by an orbiting SeaTac Police officer and attentive staff. Thank you to the considerate traveler who turned it in. It’s a wonderful world!