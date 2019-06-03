RANT On Memorial Day I visited the cemetery where my father, a veteran of World War II, is buried, putting flowers and an American flag on his headstone. While having a quiet time of remembrance, several people passed by walking their dogs. To my surprise, several dogs defecated on the graves. Yes, the owners cleaned in up, but I found it to be very distasteful.

RAVE To the hospital for their efficiency and thoughtfulness helping me schedule my series of treatments. Brea, the scheduling nurse, said “you didn’t expect this cancer so I’m going to bend over backward to fit this radiation into your schedule.” And she did! Thanks.