Readers rant about notice to deceased son, rave about help after driving on median

RANT To the medical clinic who sent a Notice of Data Breach addressed to our deceased son, who passed away in their facility in 2013, for their admission of error in database configuration and not having a system that separates notice letters to those who are deceased years ago. As parents who received the insensitive notice, we’re alarmed that such data breach provided an open market for stolen ID of the deceased.

RAVE To the group of young people who came to my rescue after I mistakenly drove over an unlit median at night on Capitol Hill. They stayed with me, looked out for oncoming traffic and directed me while I backed my vehicle over it until I was clear. Many thanks!