Readers rant about Good to Go billing, rave about help after fall
RANT To “Good to Go” billing. As an out-of-towner I occasionally use the toll lane and receive a bill from “Good to Go.” Recently I paid a bill, then got another bill including the amount I’d recently paid. I paid that bill, less the amount previously paid, including copies of the canceled check for the payment already made. Didn’t matter. Bills kept coming so I paid up again. Whether they intentionally double bill or don’t care, it’s gouging.
RAVE On a recent daily walk I fell on the sidewalk near the Mt. Baker Boat House. Jason and Eugene both stopped to help me, staying even after the Fire Department and a police officer arrived and I was back on my feet. The aid workers and police officer also deserve a rave for assisting me and getting me home. I’m very thankful for Seattle’s caring citizens.
