Readers rant about careless family, rave about repaired sidewalk

RANT To the careless parents who let their young child run ahead of them in a parking lot. Luckily I was driving slowly and paying attention while this little boy ran in front of my car ahead of his family. Hold onto your kids around traffic! I hope they learned their lesson.

RAVE To the thoughtful neighbor who noticed my son driving his wheelchair down the middle of the street each day and realized my son’s wheelchair couldn’t navigate the uneven sidewalk in front of his house. He repaired the sidewalk so the wheelchair now has a smooth and safe surface to drive on.