RANT To men for having no clue and not removing their hats to show respectful reverence during the presentation of “God Bless America” at the Mariners game on Memorial Day, a day to honor veterans who gave everything. Shame on them and their ignorance. As a veteran I was deeply offended!

RAVE To Sahalee Country Club Golf Club for having all the flag sticks on 27 holes with American flags on Memorial Day. I salute them.