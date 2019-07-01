RANT To the chaperones of a bicycle caravan of young kids who led the group past a stop sign without even slowing down. Besides being unsafe, it’s the wrong lesson for the kids.

RAVE For the beautiful, newly remodeled Magnolia Elementary School, a stunning revival of an historical gem. Tours for parents and students will be available before school starts, but rant that there doesn’t seem to be a plan for letting Magnolia neighbors tour. We’re been inconvenienced through the building process, and we are very proud to have this gem of a school in our community. Please allow us to tour to admire the renovation.