RANT to gas-powered yard equipment. I spent five hours on a Saturday morning, starting at 7 a.m., listening to loud, obnoxious gas-powered yard equipment of every kind you can think of. What’s wrong with a broom? What’s wrong with doing your own yard work? Why do you have to have every bush sculpted like a topiary? It’s Seattle, not the Eastside — a little natural-looking greenery isn’t a bad thing. It’s good for the birds and other living creatures.

RAVE to all the caring people out there! Last week while on an evening bike ride with a friend, I got a flat. While we were trying to fix it, and then while I was waiting for my friend to return with her car, I was offered help and a ride not once, not twice, but THREE times! Anyone that says people no longer reach out to help others has been proven wrong times three.

RANT to Taco Time in Shoreline. We placed and paid for our food order online, but when we went to pick it up 15 minutes later, the doors were locked (during operating hours)! They expected us to join the end of a long line to the drive-up window and spend another 15 minutes or so waiting for our already-prepared food to get colder and colder.

RAVE to the two Bellevue Parks Department folks who stopped to catch four ducklings hiding in the ivy after their momma mallard was hit by a car on a busy street. Bravo!

RANT to the organizers of and riders in a so-called charity ride who got mad at a driver who inadvertently found themselves in the middle of the bikes, and who was the target of intimidation and aggression because of it. I watched from the sidewalk while the riders surrounded the vehicle, swore, waved middle fingers and yelled at the poor driver. The driver had no place to go because bikes crowded in the front, back and sides. The driver honked which inflamed aggression. No escorts, no signs, no closed streets. Bad bad look for those motorcyclists. I tried to get the attention of the driver, but they were distracted. Get it together, Seattle riders.

RAVE to the Federal Way Parks department for many, many years of adult soccer games. Well-organized and at wonderfully maintained fields. Special thanks to Cody Gedes for attempts to arrange a league for players over the age of 65. Communication with the department has always been easy.

RANT to all the folks who complain at length about pet owners who don’t pick up after their pets. If this bothers you so much, why don’t YOU pick it up instead of praising the others who do?

RAVE to friendly Parks Department crews who keep our neighborhood parks so healthy, clean and inviting.

RANT to thoughts and prayers. I know I have become elderly, but to only receive birthday cards from my medical plan company, dentist, chiropractor and no one else, is worthy of a rant.