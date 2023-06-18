RANT to the robin who sits on a branch outside my window repeating the same boring TWEET TWEET TWEET day after day for hours on end. Learn some new songs, buddy, or find a new tree. You are not rocking it.

RAVE to the playoff-bound Seattle Seawolves rugby team for being the only local team that could bother to win during a brutal sports weekend. The M’s were swept, UW softball and baseball were eliminated, the Storm and OL Reign lost, and the Sounders had a 0-0 draw at home against Portland, which is as bad as a loss. Keep up the great work, Seawolves!

RANT to health care facilities that don’t train or enable their staff to be competent using in-house communications “after hours,” meaning after 4 or 5 p.m. in most cases. I can’t count the number of times a harried med nurse has picked up, telling me, “I don’t know how to transfer — please call back tomorrow” when I’ve received a message saying, “Please contact us ASAP — if we’re out of the office, you can leave a message.”

RAVE and a long-distance thank you to the two gentlemen in Antwerp, Belgium, who assisted me when I fell due to dehydration and rough cobblestone streets. One then ran to contact our tour guide and my wife, who came back to assist me to our tour bus.

RANT to homeowner associations that have their common grass areas watered seven days a week. You’re wasting water. A good soaking twice a week is more than sufficient.

RAVE to daylight saving time. Sunrise at 5:12 a.m., sunset at 9:02 p.m. on June 6. If it were standard time, it would be sunrise at 4:12 a.m. and sunset at 8:02 p.m. Ugh! I am a person who loves these long evenings and dreads going back into the dark tunnel in the fall back to standard time with resulting sudden seasonal depression from the early dark. I wish daylight saving time were year-round.

RANT to parents who plop their toddlers down on the ground at large dog parks. What are you thinking? It’s gross, dangerous and just plain negligent! You look so shocked when a dog topples your precious kid over!

RAVE to the EvergreenHealth Lakeshore clinic staff on the phone and in person who made an urgent surgery pre-op appointment work for me. Everything was buttoned up and to the surgeon’s office in 24 hours, and with smiles. Thank you!

RANT to the large national and local grocery store chain that has quit putting the dates on the plastic tabs on bread and bun products. Now you can’t tell which are the freshest.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to some walkers in Normandy Park who give no acknowledgment when passing on lovely morning walks. Rave to 48 years living in this beautiful city.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the bicyclists who announce their approach on “shared” pathways. Rant to the bicyclist who sped past me on the Harbor Avenue pathway. He did not announce his approach and proceeded to plow into my outstretched arm — sending the binoculars I was holding flying. Knowing full well he ran into my arm, he never looked back.