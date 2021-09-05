RAVE to the wonderful person who went out of their way to return my husband’s bike bag. He was commuting by bike from work in Kirkland to North Seattle and was almost home when he realized his bag had fallen off along the way. It contained his wallet, iPad and eyeglasses. I got a frantic call from him and picked him up to help retrace his route, but since much of it was not accessible by car, he decided to ride his bike back to Kirkland and I would await his call from home. I was thinking about having to cancel all of our credit cards and buy a new iPad when I got home and found his bag sitting in front of our door, everything intact. Thank you, thank you, thank you! You made our day, week and year!

RANT to me for not being clever enough to think of a witty rant that could get published by The Seattle Times.

RAVE to Brown Bear Car Wash and its kind employees. What a nice surprise to drive by and find out it was free carwash day. You brought a smile to so many faces. Later that evening it rained. I guess the old wives’ tale is true — wash your car and it will rain. Thanks for bringing on the rain!

RANT to darkened car windows. There is nothing about darkly tinted front windows that enhances safety … quite the opposite, especially if you are a pedestrian. It is also very trashy looking. If it’s not declared illegal, then at least put a fee or tax on it and put that money into a traffic victim’s fund.

RAVE to the kind customer at Huckleberry Square restaurant in Burien who wished us good luck on our first day back to school. My two teaching colleagues and I had breakfast to celebrate going back to school. When it was time to pay, our lovely waitress informed us that someone had already picked up the bill. What a thoughtful surprise and a positive way to kick off the school year. Thank you, we will continue to pay it forward to our students.

RANT to all of the fans at Seahawks games who loudly cheer when the Seahawks are on offense. The intent of noise (and we are the loudest fans in the world) is to distract the offense and disrupt their ability to communicate. Please remember that we want loud noise while the opposing team’s offense is on the field and have the stadium quiet when the Seahawks have the ball.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to everyone who buses their dishes at places where they ask you to. Rant to those who put paper items in the dish bin. Do you wash paper napkins and to-go coffee cups at home in the dishwasher? Use a few brain cells. The last thing restaurants and coffee shops need right now is to spend valuable time sorting the dish bin.