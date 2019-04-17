RANT To chain grocery stores who remove competing brands to make room on the shelves for their private labels, denying customers brand variety and choice. Also rant for product labels that don’t provide product sourcing information. I want to know if meat and canned vegetables and fruits are sourced from outside the United States.

RAVE To King County Rotary Clubs for spending a rainy Saturday cleaning up garbage along the Interurban Trail. Rant to people who use the trail for littering.