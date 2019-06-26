By

RANT To inconsiderate dawdlers on bus tours who think the time to get back to the bus doesn’t apply to them. On a recent trip this happened at every stop, for up to 30 minutes. Another rant to the tour director who didn’t stress the importance of being considerate.

RAVE To the guy at Fred Meyer who gave me two $20 gift cards for no apparent reason: thank you! He didn’t know this, but I’m broke and everyone in my house is sick with a bad cold/sore throat. I was up buying things for them that I really couldn’t afford and he randomly, kindly, gave me those cards and took off before I could thank him properly.

