RAVE to an unexpected act of kindness. As I was walking through the forest in Seward Park, I came upon a lovely, small bouquet of wildflowers arranged in a small vase and placed in an hollow of a tree. “Whomever you are, these flowers are for you!” was written on a note. I had recently lost my brother due to a heart attack and was in the midst of grieving. The unexpected bouquet raised my spirits and for that, I thank you!

RANT to a lack of raincoats. While shopping at Bellevue Square, we were shocked to see that there were no raincoats for sale. In rainy Seattle?

RAVE to being able to be part of the world’s biggest party! Four days of horses, marching bands, fancy clothes, ceremonies, and all from the comfort of my own home! Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

RANT to loud movie theaters. My husband and I went to a recent showing of “Top Gun” at the movie theater at Lincoln Square. It was like being in “Romper Room.” Seriously, people were coming in with strollers with children who were 3 and 4 years old. They were running around, they had their iPads on and they were chatting away. Some of us made comments and told them to please be quiet and the parents did nothing. There was no one there that was monitoring anything. I couldn’t find any management whatsoever.

RAVE to the kind and honest person who turned in our daughter’s purse to the Northgate light-rail station! She was returning from college for the summer on a red-eye, got off at the Roosevelt station, and left her purse behind. We were home for about 45 minutes when she realized she didn’t have her purse. Did she leave it on the plane or drop it in the airport? We started to panic as it had everything in it: driver’s license, student ID, debit card, etc … It was a sinking feeling as she was leaving in a week to study abroad in Spain. How would we get everything replaced in such a short amount of time? You saved the day, sweet angel! You have proven to a 20-year-old college student the importance of honesty and restored faith in this mother. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

RANT to cottonwood in June.

RAVE to helpful people. Today, I was stranded in the middle of the road on 35th Avenue Northeast in Seattle, holding up an entire lane of traffic. In just a few minutes, two young neighborhood women came to offer me a push so I could get off the road. With their help, and the help of several other neighbors and passersby, they were able to get it off the road. Their kindness to this 80-year-old lady will be forever appreciated. I could not have managed without them. It reminded me of the kind helpfulness we encountered when we were lost in downtown on our first trip to Seattle in 1962! It’s still here!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to all the new row houses built in Ballard, rave to me for staying in my house and considering renting out my backyard to them for parties!

RAVE to the fellow customer at the drugstore in Jefferson Square who ran after me with my credit card when I left it at the checkout.