RANT The curbside blue mailbox outside my neighborhood post office has been out of service for three weeks following major vandalism. Don’t they have any spare boxes? What happened to “neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night…..”?

RAVE To Seattle Public Utilities for their new 20-gallon garbage cans that are so top-heavy that they’re much easier to tip over. Thanks. Signed, the Neighborhood Raccoons.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

