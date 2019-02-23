Readers rant about coffee shop music, rave about closing business on snow days
RANT To coffee shops that used to have quiet background music so we could relax, visit, or work on our computers, but now have switched to pounding hard bass music.
RAVE To all the businesses that closed early or never opened on the snow days. It is good to know some owners put their people ahead of profit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.