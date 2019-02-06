Readers rant about 6 p.m. Viaduct event tickets not honored, rave about Seattle City Light quick response

RANT To the organizers of Step Forward Viaduct farewell event Saturday who turned away a large crowd of ticket holders for the 6 p.m. entrance slot with no explanation, costing us not only the time and effort involving in planning around the visit and schlepping downtown, but also the chance to say goodbye to our beloved landmark. If 6 p.m. tickets weren’t going to be honored they shouldn’t have been issued. We’re very disappointed.

RAVE To the Seattle City Light tree crew who responded when the Sunday windstorm blew one of our trees down onto the power lines. They arrived quickly to inspect and put up hazard tape and traffic cones. A tree crew arrived at 10 p.m. Monday, and they worked with deliberate speed in nasty, cold weather. The foreman told me they had been dealing with trees all day. Thanks for your great work!