RANT to neighbors who leave their recycling, garbage and compost bins on their parking strip all the time. It is unsightly, doing so attracts crows and rats and it gives the impression that you are not home, a conclusion would-be burglars might come to.

RAVE to Jan and the dog-rescue organizations that made it possible to add a 9-year-old English springer spaniel to our family! We appreciate all the effort and love that went into the plans to find a new home for this marvelous dog. Thank you so much!

RANT to those who cut the light and speed through our neighborhood. You have bounced off parked cars and broken off side mirrors, but are too busy and important to slow down or stop. We have a sign in front that says “20 is Plenty.” I think 9 would be fine.

RAVE to Cecilia, the wonderfully helpful photo technician who patiently helped me print the one photo I needed of my brand-new granddaughter! Her cheerful, efficient help made my night as a new grandma!

RANT to people who come in for their dental appointment when they are sick. Please quit spreading your germs all over our office. We don’t want to get sick and we don’t want our other patients to get sick!

RAVE to the King County Fire responders who showed up at my house within 15 minutes (maybe less) after I called 911 at 2:30 a.m. to take care of a visiting friend who became ill. I didn’t know people could be so cheerful, friendly, helpful and professional (all at the same time!) at that hour of the morning. It really made me feel proud of my town. Sorry I didn’t get your names. You are in my heart.

RANT to the driver of the ginormous white SUV who parked across the entrance to our church parking lot. Those of us arriving for choir rehearsal had to double back and enter through the exit. We were kind enough to not have you towed.

RAVE to the Wallingford U.S. Postal Service office for providing a knowledgeable and cheerful postal worker who assisted every single customer sending a package via the automated kiosk. Her presence made a long line move quickly, and everyone so appreciated this common-sense service.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to those delivering packages who leave them in plain sight at my front door. They could easily be placed out of sight on either side of the enclosed porch. With today’s theft problems, all drivers should be trained to do that whenever possible. Rave to me for having packages delivered to a secure pickup location when that option is available.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to today’s youth for fighting for their world. Let’s clean up the mess and cheer them on. These young people are the new leaders. Rant to those who ridicule them.