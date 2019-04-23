RANT To King County Metro for providing bus service weekdays only on route #37 in West Seattle, along Beach Drive and Alki Avenue. It’s a handy bus route for many residents and lots of summer visitors and should be available daily.

RAVE My new puppy recently discovered the thrill of staging a quick escape out the front door while I get the newspaper. Since she can fly faster than Amtrak and I’m handicapped by a bad knee, this could have led to a tragedy, but thanks to my wonderful neighbors, that fate was averted. Neighbors known and unknown caught her, corralled her, and delivered her, flailing and kicking, back to our doorstep. Thanks to all for their kindness, thoughtfulness, and willingness to extend themselves to a neighbor and her adorable, but extremely irritating, puppy.