Readers rave about courteous transit riders, rant about single-vehicle commuters

RANT To people driving alone in large, polluting private vehicles. Public transit works quite well–use it! Also, rant also to cities/agencies for not providing more free or low-cost parking for park-and-ride commuters.

RAVE To courteous bus riders who nearly always offer seats to me, an older woman, though I choose to stand. Thanks, all!