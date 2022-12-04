RAVE to the shuttle to the Southworth Fast Ferry and Link light rail to Sea-Tac Airport for both my wife and I on our senior-discount ORCA card. No hassle, no stress on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

RANT to construction companies that work on Thanksgiving, giving no peace and quiet to neighborhoods and not picking up their trash! The city may be getting money for these new units, but neighborhoods get nothing but noise and trucks to maneuver between!

RAVE to the West Seattle grocery store employee who gave my 3-year-old daughter a day-old Thanksgiving “turkey” balloon while we were checking out. That small act of kindness turned into an entire day of fun with the balloon as her prized possession. Even the baby got into the action: The toddler clipped the balloon to him and “walked” him throughout the house holding a gravity free “leash.” Thank you!

RANT to all the weather people in Seattle that call snow “powder.” It very rarely snows powder at ski areas in the Cascades. Skiers call it “Cascade Concrete.” Please stop calling it “powder” and “pow days.” It’s just snow and usually heavy snow at that.

RAVE to the awesome stewards of the trails at O.O. Denny Park in Kirkland. Not only have they provided platforms to get over the muddy spots, but have also cleared the carpet of maple leaves from the main trail. Much appreciated!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the horrible people who stole my wallet at an Everett grocery store. What kind of people do that? Rave to the employee who gave me a beautiful bouquet of flowers and all the wonderful employees at the credit card company who were so wonderful!

RAVE to being a happy senior citizen living in Renton on Thanksgiving. The city put on a Thanksgiving meal for all 200 of us with free tickets at the Renton Senior Activity Center and they sent us home with a complete meal too.

RANT to car and truck manufacturers who now install headlights alarmingly bright and poorly aligned to the point of making it hard to see for oncoming cars.

RAVE to the captain and crew of the ferry Tacoma, who went above and beyond to help my brother, who is going through medical treatment, get on and off the boat as a walk-on passenger. We can’t thank them enough!

RAVE to my husband who works graveyard shifts at a grocery store and buys newspapers to deliver to our older neighbors every morning. They are so thrilled when they open their front door to find the paper. That’s a great neighbor and a wonderful husband.