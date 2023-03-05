RANT to my favorite Ravenna barber who I love. Last year, he raised the price of a haircut by 24%. This year, it’s a 43% increase. Are combs and shaving cream really up that much? Looks like this senior will be haircut shopping next month.

RAVE to the kind woman who knocked on my door in Lake City today to tell me I’d left my keys in the mailbox lock. Even though it turned out to be a false alarm, I was touched and comforted by her willingness to take a moment and help prevent what could have been an unfortunate and stressful situation. No bystander effect here! I’ll be on the lookout for opportunities to do the same.

RANT to the national pharmacy chain that has an automated prescription reorder system tell me that my prescription will be ready at 1:30 p.m. The only hitch here is that, arriving at 1:32 p.m., I found a sign saying that the pharmacy is closed every day at 1:30 for lunch.

RAVE to the kind custodian and valet guys at a Bellevue mall’s parking lot! For the first time in my life, I could NOT find my car after going to the gym. I found the underground lot very confusing. A custodian passed by and took me to the valet area and they could scan my ticket and take me to my car! They agreed it was a very confusing garage!

RANT to those waiting in ferry lines that seem to think it’s OK to sit in your car or truck with your engine running. Sorry you are cold (or hot in the warmer months) but the rest of us have to listen to your engine running and smell your exhaust, which is harmful to our environment. Read the signs! And another rant to the ferry workers for not enforcing the rule.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Ticketmaster for selling this 85-year-old two “tickets,” charging plenty in fees, but will not give me a tiny piece of paper, or even an email ticket. I must bring a cellphone, and who knows what problem might occur that night. I am carrying on my Rants to parking lots that require apps or QR codes or whatever and restaurants with no menus or no cash accepted or specials only for folks with internet. Rave to myself for still being grateful for life as it is.

RANT to the large, well-known local credit union that still has not implemented two-factor account authentication to protect its members, even though most financial institutions and even many small businesses have done so.