RANT To our local post office who lost a month’s worth of our mail they agreed to put on “vacation hold” for us.

RAVE To my local post office for being so efficient, friendly, professional, and all working with smiles. When I got there to mail my packages on the 17th  there were about ten people ahead of me, yet I was out of there within ten minutes, feeling good about the customer service I’d received. Good job at this most stressful time for post office workers.

