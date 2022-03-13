RAVE to Ukraine native Dalia Stasevska, guest conductor for last week’s Seattle Symphony Orchestra. The gifted musician opened Thursday’s concert with heartfelt remarks about her homeland. Rave to the orchestra for opening the program with the Ukraine anthem and adorning the stage at Benaroya Hall in that war-torn country’s flag colors.

RAVE to all those standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the Seahawks for trading Russell Wilson. Rave to Wilson for being a class act on and off the field. We’ll miss you.

RAVE to the Seahawks for trading Russell Wilson. These last couple of years, all he did was get too much money for dancing around on the playing field, ignoring receivers he didn’t like, generally refusing to be a team player and dissing teammates for not catching ill-thrown balls.

RANT to those who use walking paths in local nature preserves, pick a lane! Just like driving, you do not get the whole path and expect all who encounter you to go around.

RAVE to the Greenwood branch of the U.S. Post Office. It is not the closest to my house, but I go there every time I need to mail something because that’s where clerks Sonja and Ruth make it such a fun place. I’ve mailed a lot of packages in my day, but these ladies deserve big raves for their customer service, positive attitudes and their dancing skills.

RANT to the makers of prescription eye drops for people with eye problems. Not only are the bottles very small and hard for older folks with arthritic or shaky hands to open or hold, but the teeny-tiny print on the labels is nearly impossible for someone with poor vision — increasing the chance of using the wrong bottle of medicine and further damaging the eye.

RAVE to the kayakers who paddle across the south end of Lake Sammamish every Tuesday and Thursday morning, rain or shine, year-round! They give me such inspiration!

RANT to Seattle media for not televising the state 4A and 3A basketball championships (4As not even on the radio!) I guess all we care about is the Seattle Kraken now.

RAVE to Seattle Parks and Recreation for replacing the play tractor at Bradner Gardens Park. The new one is beautiful and hopefully will last a very long time given all the attention it will likely be getting from both kids and kids at heart.

RANT to pickleball players. What is with the racket (no pun intended) emanating from the pickleball courts at 6:30 in the morning? Both mornings this weekend, the tinny sound of pickle balls being hit woke many of us who reside in the apartments surrounding the Bitter Lake Playfield. For many of us Saturday and Sundays are the only days we get to sleep in.

RAVE to the nice women who helped me up after I slipped and fell on the train bound for UW and beyond. With my hands full, the walkway between seats wet and an enthusiastic driver who hit the gas, I didn’t stand a chance against centrifugal force and gravity.

RAVE to Washington CeaseFire for planting the beautiful daffodils now blooming around the Green Lake Trail. The flowers memorialize victims of gun violence.