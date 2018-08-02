Readers rant about disrespect during officer's procession, rave about drivers license renewal

RANT To the inconsiderate bystander with three young children standing on the sidewalk who was on his cellphone while everyone else showed solemn respect with their hand over their heart or their head bowed when the procession of police and cars with the family of fallen Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno went by. We were there to honor Officer Moreno, and you were present to be on your phone. Shame on you! I feel sorry for your kids since they won’t learn any manners or appropriate behavior from you.

RAVE To the State Dept. of Licensing for their online renewal system for driver licenses. I completed my online renewal in under five minutes and got my new license in the mail three days later. This is a terrific system; thank you.