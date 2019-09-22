RANT to leaf blowers. They are noisy, polluting, incredibly annoying and seem to always fire up at 7:30 a.m. on weekends. Who likes them? Why not simply use a rake or push broom instead? Ban them from the city!

RAVE to the mother of the 13-year-old Duck fan for sharing her rant about the middle-aged Husky fan yelling an expletive to her son. Rave to you for taking the high road and not escalating the incident. Also rave for sharing your rant because I’m a Duck alum (and Husky alum!) who lives and works in Seattle and I have Duck stickers on my car. I’ve had several people yell the same thing or give me a one-finger salute when driving and I had no idea why because I’m not an aggressive driver. I feel so much better now that I know it’s because of my Duck stickers!

RANT to the TV stations and the insurance company who insist on running the same commercial ad nauseam every morning during the news hour. The commercial itself was OK the first or second time, but do they think we are idiots who need to be told over and over? I will boycott the channels and will never buy that insurance!

RAVE to the awesome couple from the table next to us at the Monsoon restaurant in Bellevue on Sept. 10. As we were about to pay, we were told that you had already paid for our dinner. We will always remember your generosity, and will be sure to pay it forward.

RANT to people who toss their chewing gum on the stairs at the Northgate 24 Hour Fitness center. It’s gross and there is so much gum there now that you can’t climb the stairs without stepping on some.

RAVE to Seattle City Light for immediately responding and taking care of a dangling wire on our street.

RANT to SDOT for installing new 4-way stop signs in South Lake Union without any warning or additional signage for motorists. I foresee accidents happening because some drivers have expectations of how the intersections used to operate.

RAVE to the person who found my purse at the Totem Lake Fred Meyer and returned it intact to customer service. I had left it in the cart after unloading groceries. There are good people in this community and I am so very grateful.

RANT to the person who pulled the children’s picture books out of the Evanston Avenue Little Library and threw them on the ground in the rain. Our preschool users don’t understand why you wanted to hurt their books.

RAVE to the UPS worker who discovered my flat tire in the parking lot of a chiropractor’s office in Des Moines. Rave to the kind young man who removed the damaged tire and put on the spare so that I could safely be on my way to get the tire repaired.