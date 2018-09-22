Readers rant about ferry terminal pay phones, rave about return of lost key fob

RANT To Washington State ferry terminals that have pay phones that take only credit cards. Those of us without cellphones may also not have credit cards, and the pay phone at the terminal wouldn’t operate properly using my debit card. The machines are built to accept quarters. They are supposed to be there for emergencies and fail that role if they’re not usable for everyone.

RAVE To the man who found my car key fob at Seward Park and turned it in to the Audubon Center. I’m so appreciative for all the trouble he saved me!