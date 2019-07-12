RANT To people at concerts who hold their cellphones over their head to record the show. It blocks the view of the stage for people behind them and is just plain rude.

RAVE To pedestrians in intersections who look up and acknowledging drivers and cyclists before stepping out into the crosswalk. Pausing or stopping before stepping into any intersection, looking up from your phone and making eye contact with drivers and cyclists, is not only common courtesy, it could be a lifesaver. Thanks for being aware of what’s going on around you. Most of us are drivers and we’re all pedestrians at some point.