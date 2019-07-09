RANT To the poor choice of background music consistently played at the Seattle firework shows, very distracting and competing with the shows. Lose the vocals! Boston’s fireworks are a great example for using tasteful and commemorative music that is specially timed to the sequences, enhancing their show. Also, huge rave to the beautiful Seattle firework display.

RAVE To the Seattle Parks folks who worked so meticulously and with good humor the morning of July 5, cleaning up the despicable mess of piles of garbage and remnants of fireworks strewn all over the Lincoln Park waterfront. It was back to pristine condition before most walkers arrived. Thanks, Seattle Parks staff.