RAVE to the rental company elf who arranged all the scooters and bikes so nice and neat at Seacrest Park last week.

RANT to Seattle sports fans wearing jerseys of players who have betrayed their game or their city. Show some awareness and update that Robinson Canó or Russell Wilson jersey. Wearing those jerseys to the games demonstrates that you don’t understand the spirit of the sport you’re watching!

RAVE to Gwen and Glen who gave my daughter and I a ride in their car on the Mountain Loop Highway outside Darrington, Snohomish County. My daughter, her fiancé, my impaired wife, and I were hiking the Old Sauk River Trail, but on the way back mistakenly exited at the wrong parking area. My wife was stiff and tired, so my daughter’s fiancé kept her company at the picnic area while my daughter and I walked along the road toward where our car was parked. That’s when Gwen and Glen happened to be passing by and asked if we’d like a lift to our car (still a couple of miles away). We gratefully accepted and had a nice little conversation during the short drive. You meet the nicest people in the nicest places. Thank you!

RANT to all the people walking around talking on their cellphones with the speaker on! I do not want to hear your insipid conversations! Phone calls should be private between the parties!

RAVE to the flight attendant named Jacqueleane who saved the day when my husband’s multiple sclerosis symptoms worsened on the flight. He wasn’t going to be able to walk off the plane or on and off the shuttle to our car parked off-site. She quickly arranged for help off the plane, and then made sure we could get to our car by picking us up in her own car! She helped lift him and load luggage. Her extra time and effort after her long day was immensely appreciated!

RANT to all the workers that say their salaries haven’t kept pace with inflation. What about all of us seniors that only have Social Security? It hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

RAVE to fellow parkgoers at Penrose Point State Park, who sprang into action when my kid sliced his knee open on underwater shells or barnacles while wading at low tide. When it became apparent that we’d need to visit urgent care, these very kind strangers sprang into action, providing us with a first aid kit and helping pack up our extensive beach-going gear so we could depart in a timely fashion. A secondary rave to the children’s urgent care staff in Gig Harbor, who provided warm, efficient medical care, and very tidy sutures!

RANT to the emergency room staff at a local hospital. Two weeks ago, my 81-year-old friend who lives alone, has COPD and uses oxygen, called an aid car to take her to the hospital due to severe back pain, chills and being unable to sleep. She was in tears. At the ER, she asked if they were going to test her for coronavirus. They said no. One of the nurses was not even wearing a mask. They gave her something to allow her to sleep and sent her home. She got a ride to a coronavirus testing site and it came back positive. This was so negligent.

RAVE to the riders, drivers and customer service representatives at King County Metro. I left my purse on the bus recently. Thanks to the coordination of the kind and caring staff, I had my purse back within two hours of realizing it was gone. Over my many years of being a Metro rider I have left two cellphones, my work ID and now my purse on the bus. I have been able to retrieve all of these items. I am thankful that I live in a community of honest and thoughtful people.