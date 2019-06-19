RANT To opening night at a theater production with technical difficulties so the actors and singers couldn’t be heard. This show is the reason I bought a season subscription and the theater only offered me worse seats for a later performance at $100 for two as compensation.

RAVE To King County Metro employees who found my prescription glasses and turned them in to the lost and found department so that I had them back in less than 24 hours. Special rave to the Metro employee at the Lost and Found who was so cheerful and gave me a big smile along with my glasses. You guys rock!