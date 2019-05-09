RANT The weather’s improving, meaning more visitors to our Alki neighborhood, and people parking in or partially in our driveways, in front of fire hydrants and in bus zones. At all hours, there’ll be loud car and motorcycles engines, speeding, loud music, and drag races and “wheelie” stands on our street. Enjoy yourselves. We won’t.

RAVE For the reverence and respect given the American flag during military funerals and to the honor guard who donate their time for these moving ceremonies. A rave, too, to the fans around me at Seattle Sounders games who stand at attention during the national anthem, showing respect to the flag and military service members.