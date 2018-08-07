Readers rant about noisy kids at library, rave about kind restaurant staff

RANT To parents who bring noisy young children to the library. I encourage literacy and reading to your children when they’re young, but if the kid can only chew on a book and scream, they shouldn’t be in a library. I know summer is a challenging time, but I wanted to study at the library, and there were kids bouncing on chairs behind me, and some screaming and throwing a tantrum during a coloring event. I’m a library patron too. It’s rude to subject everyone to your children when they’re misbehaving.

RAVE To the restaurant staff who were so kind and helpful when my father became ill and fainted. They wouldn’t allow us to pay for our lunch, even when I returned to the restaurant later that night to thank them again.