Readers rant about 12:20 a.m. 911 call, rave about dinner

RANT To our telephone landline provider for calling us at 12:20 a.m. to notify us that the 9-1-1 service was not working throughout the state and to call our local police or fire department in case of emergency. We would prefer to take our chances on burning to death rather than getting awakened at that hour.

RAVE To the incredibly genial and kind individuals who picked up our dinner tab at the McCaw Hall cafe. We’re teachers and the evening was a real splurge for us, one we couldn’t really afford. We thoroughly enjoyed chatting with them during dinner and later, learning that they’d paid for our dinner, we were overwhelmed by their generosity. Through their kind action we felt the magic of the Christmas spirit. Thank you. We plan to pass that magic on to others.