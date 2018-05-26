Readers rant about unsafe driver, rave about motorcylist
RANT To the amazingly arrogant man in the SUV who took a deliberate left hand turn through a red light then told me it was okay because no one was coming. It is not okay! Hopefully the two boys with you will learn road manners from a professional.
RAVE To the motorcycle rider that stopped and grabbed a big bag of trash that was laying in between lanes on the South Park Bridge, saving someone from having to swerve to avoid it.
