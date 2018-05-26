Readers rant about unsafe driver, rave about motorcylist

RANT  To the amazingly arrogant man in the SUV who took a deliberate left hand turn through a red light then told me it was okay because no one was coming. It is not okay! Hopefully the two boys with you will learn road manners from a professional.

RAVE To the motorcycle rider that stopped and grabbed a big bag of trash that was laying in between lanes on the South Park Bridge, saving someone from having to swerve to avoid it.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.