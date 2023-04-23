RANT to car and truck manufacturers who now install headlights alarmingly bright and poorly aligned to the point of nearly blinding oncoming cars.

RANT AND RAVE Rant for my inexplicable misstep that resulted in my broken hip. Rave for the host of people who were there for me every step of the way to recovery, from my fellow Wednesday roller skaters; to the EMTs; the RNs and CNAs; the orthopedic surgeon and surgical team; the physical and occupational therapists; my family, friends and fellow choir members. All of you showed this fiercely independent widower that sometimes we really need the help of others. It has been a humbling, but not humiliating experience.

RANT to delivery drivers who drop off packages at the front of a building, and then entering that the package was left on someone’s porch or front door. I live in a senior community among almost 400 other seniors, and I find it difficult to appreciate having to go to a dumping area to sort through other parcels to get mine out of the piles. Drivers, do your job and take the time to deliver to someone’s door and not just an area that gets you off the hook and indicating online that the package was “delivered to the door.”

RAVE to the Amazon delivery person who left a package on my porch while I was at work. I had left my cellphone on my porch rocking chair, which was in full view of anyone that goes on the porch. The delivery person could have taken my cellphone, but the phone was there when I got home. Thank you for your honesty.

RANT to companies that do not respond to emails. I have contacted several companies via their contact information on their site and never receive a response.

RAVE to law-abiding citizens who, during a time when traffic laws are not being enforced, continue to drive safely — just because it’s the right thing to do.

Advertising

RANT to the grocery stores that just announced that after May 28, they will no longer mail grocery ads to homes. They state that we will have to use digital ads and create a digital account. If groceries should cost the same for everyone, why do we need digital? There are many people who do not have smartphones to use digital ads.

RAVE to the Space Needle for repainting that awful orange that does not fit Emerald City or Evergreen State at all. The pearly white is classy and elegant against our blue skies.

RANT to the people who move into a neighborhood with well-maintained yards that look beautiful, and then exert little to no effort to rake leaves, mow, edge or weed theirs. This is not being a good neighbor.

RAVE to the dog on a leash carrying his own bag of dog poop while crossing 45th Street with his owner/walker!

RANT to people who do not understand that the political balance in Washington leads to the dominant party creating policy that just flat does not work in the rural farming communities on the east side of the state. How would you feel if someone outside of your community told you how to live and work?