Readers rant about no handrails, rave about "Real Change"

RANT To the Moore Theatre for having no handrails or lighting on the stairs in the balcony. Rave to the kind fans at the Erasure concert who helped me after a nasty tumble down the stairs.

RAVE To the people who publish and the vendors who sell “Real Change.” The newspaper serves as a vital link to the reality of living in Seattle, and I’ll never turn down the chance to buy a copy.