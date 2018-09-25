Readers rant about I-5 closure, rave about State Fair workers

RANT To WashDOT for scheduling an I-5 closure at exactly the same time as the Husky game finished. Do they have no clue, or do they do this on purpose?

RAVE To the workers at the Washington State Fair who were so friendly and helpful on a fun day there with my three-year-old grandson. Every one of the staff we encountered was so nice; it really added to our day.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers