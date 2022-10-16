RAVE to gas stations that, in these terrible times, are willing to charge much less for gasoline. There’s at least a dollar difference between the nice stations and the selfish ones. Thank you, thank you, thank you, and may you prosper in the long run. You will always get my business, even if I have to drive a little farther to get to you.

RANT to the Bellevue woman who was dashing between the crowded racks in the women’s dress department with her miniature dog following on a long leash. The saleswoman helping me turned around and tripped over the dog’s leash. She flew horizontally and bounced twice as she smacked her knees and body onto the floor. The department store should be proud of their employee who immediately tried to console the dog owner and apologize for tripping on a dog who had no business being in there. The dog owner just stood there saying, “It’s OK, the dog is used to getting tripped on.” I’m sure the saleswoman was terribly sore if not worse the next day. I’m a pet owner too, but really people, your dog doesn’t have to go everywhere with you.

RAVE to all the good cheer coming from our fellow walkers on the Chief Sealth Trail. Their smiles and waves are an amazing bonus for every stroll we take. It makes us happy about the city we live in.

RANT to the Mariners for charging so much for the October Rise T-shirts. The fans have stuck by them through this historic playoff drought and you would think they would show a small token of their appreciation to this most loyal fan base to make the shirts affordable for all fans. You would think they would want all fans in Seattle and beyond to show their M’s pride by wearing these shirts.

RAVE to my 94-year-old mother who, upon learning that I’d had a rough day after my COVID-19 booster shot, called me and said, “Let me know if I can do anything for you.”

RANT to endless political ads. Just think of all the good that could have been done with all the millions of dollars being spent on political ads from just a few candidates! It is too much in so many ways!

RAVE to Seattle Fire Station 17 for their efficient and kind help getting my husband, me and our “granddog” out of a stuck elevator this evening. We could hear their conversation when they arrived, carefully and slowly moving the elevator to a floor door as we were between floors, they told us. Their calm communication and assurance was so helpful. Early on, Tay, the apartment building’s groundskeeper, was on call and extremely helpful in talking to us over the intercom during the about 40-minute ordeal. Never had this happen before … I won’t be riding an elevator for some time now.

RANT to whomever chooses the music that plays while you’re on hold. They should be forced to listen to it for the average hold time. It’s bad enough being put on hold but having to listen to scratchy, synthesized, looped music is adding insult to injury.