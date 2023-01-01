RAVE to Paula and her husband for stopping to investigate a small, wandering dog on their way home. Rave to you for ringing our doorbell and trying to track down where the dog’s home was! You apologized for bothering us, but I am so grateful that you have such a caring heart. It was no problem to help you find the owner (a neighbor further up the street), and as it was so cold outside, undoubtedly that poor little dog would not have survived the night if you had not stopped to help him!

RANT to my internet company for poor customer repair service. We had an areawide outage that started last month in the Poulsbo area and ended 17 days later. Calls and chats all included an apology and a cut and paste that I should be rest assured they were diligently working on it. 17 DAYS.

RAVE to Maple Leaf neighbor Tom who helped a driver, sliding backward down the icy hill, navigate into a parking space. Then he escorted her up the slick sidewalk to her destination.

RANT to FM radio DJs for your “clever” banter. It’s not funny, it’s not entertaining and it’s definitely not necessary! Your listeners don’t care about your first date, your small child’s adventures or your high-school breakup! Just play the music!

RAVE to the beautiful young lady with the orange winter cap at a dollar store in Auburn, who stepped in when the store’s cashier couldn’t get their machine to accept my check. She appeared with a $10 bill and made this elderly lady tear-up with gratitude. This is love at its finest!

RANT to all the dog owners along the Cedar to Green Rivers Trail along Lake Wilderness that bother to pick up their dogs poop in a plastic bags and then just leave it along the trail or toss it into the bushes alongside the trail. There are no dog poop fairies. Rave to my wife who picks it up and throws it away for you. Get a clue, if you have a dog take care of its poop.

RAVE to Bruce at King County Parks and Officer Shepherd from Regional Animal Services of King County who quickly responded to an aggressive dog issue. Many people who are affected appreciate their dedication and efficiency.

RAVE to the family outside the downtown hotel who assisted me when I walked into a glass panel trying to get out of the revolving door. Only my pride was hurt, but I was too embarrassed to properly thank you. Your kindness was so appreciated.

RAVE to the people who clean the snow off their sidewalks! I went for a walk to enjoy the snow yesterday, and really appreciate that a few people clean the snow from their sidewalks and make walking easy. The noncleaned sidewalks had turned to ice and were treacherous to walk on! A big thanks to the sidewalk shovelers!