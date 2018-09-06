Readers rant about neighborhood complainers, rave about McCain flag

RANT To people who move into a neighborhood with a popular beach or ferry terminal or annual festival, then complain about being inconvenienced. You knew, or should have known, what you were getting into!

RAVE To the flag tender at the GAR cemetery on Capitol Hill for lowering the flag to half mast, in honor of John McCain, and hanging “Old Glory” upside down. Yes, we are in dire distress.