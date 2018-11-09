Readers rant about movie assigned seating, rave about national anthem chimes

By

RANT To movie theaters with non-optional assigned seating that keep their auditoriums so dark that it’s hard to find the correct aisle, let alone the seat you purchased.

RAVE To the Port Orchard City Hall clock tower for chiming the “Star Spangled Banner” at 8 a.m. the morning after the election to help restore our faith in America and hope for a new generation of politicians!

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.