Readers rant about movie assigned seating, rave about national anthem chimes

RANT To movie theaters with non-optional assigned seating that keep their auditoriums so dark that it’s hard to find the correct aisle, let alone the seat you purchased.

RAVE To the Port Orchard City Hall clock tower for chiming the “Star Spangled Banner” at 8 a.m. the morning after the election to help restore our faith in America and hope for a new generation of politicians!