RANT We have attended six weddings in the past few years and have given lovely (not cheap!) gifts. There hasn’t been one acknowledgment or thank you from any of the couples! What is with people? This is absolutely unacceptable.

RAVE To the woman who found my cellphone at Jefferson Park, answered when I called it from another phone, and walked it back to me. My life is in that phone! I’ll pay it forward for sure.